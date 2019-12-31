Johnson City’s Hamilton Place to get new 90-room hotel

A rendering shows what the outside of a 90-room “Home2 Suites” hotel set to open in north Johnson City in early 2021.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 90-room extended stay hotel will be constructed at the west end of Johnson City’s Hamilton Place, one of the owners confirmed Tuesday.

Sam Patel and Vintage Hotel Group partners Neal Patel, an East Tennessee State University graduate, and Jay Patel pulled a construction permit Dec. 26. Sam Patel called the Home2Suites brand, a Hilton product, “an upper end, select service” extended stay hotel.

“We hope to open at the beginning of 2021,” Patel said.

“With the hospitals, medical facilities and ETSU we’re seeing the length of stay be a little bit longer, so that’s why we kind of chose the extended stay hotel.”

Location where Vintage Hotel Group plans to build a Home2 Suites.

The Home2 Suites will be the group’s second Johnson City hotel, but the first they’ll have built from the ground up. The partners purchased Johnson City’s Hampton Inn in 2015 and completed a major renovation of guest rooms and the exterior last year.

Hilton opened its first Home2 Suites hotel in 2011 and currently features more than 330. The guest rooms are all suites, with full-size refrigerators, dishwashers and a living space that includes sofas.

Sam Patel said construction should resume after the holidays.

The property at 190 Heart Drive, shows a total valuation of $6.7 million for the construction work, which is being headed up by D&S Builders out of Sevier County. Patel said the location and demographic should prove a hedge for Vintage Hotel Group, which lists a total of four properties including the new construction.

“Education and medical facilities kind of don’t follow the normal economic curves, so no matter what, education and medicine is going to be strong even during a down cycle,” Patel said. “That’s what kind of attracted us to the market.”