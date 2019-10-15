Johnson City’s chief building official to leave post Dec. 20

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City’s chief building official has announced his resignation effective Dec. 20.



Jim Sullivan has served in the post since May 2016. Sullivan, who came to Johnson City from northern Virginia, told WJHL he’ll be working for a third-party agency that does construction reviews in the District of Columbia, consulting on some construction and development projects.

“I’m going to stay in Johnson City — love Johnson City, it’s a great town to live in,” Sullivan said. “I plan to do some traveling amongst different markets for construction and development.”



Sullivan characterized his three-plus years here as positive. “We have a great community that’s doing really well, it’s expanding,” he said. He said the city had a good staff in his division of whom he was proud. “I foresee good things coming to Johnson City and it continuing to grow.”



City Commissioners recently expressed a desire to work toward improved customer service in the building department, which has been subject to criticisms from developers that predate Sullivan’s arrival. Sullivan said he thought that effort could be effective and successful.



“I think there’s always opportunities to improve for customer service and I think it’s a matter of having open and honest dialogue with the developers, and that’s something I think that the current leadership of the city always strives to do.”

The city’s director of development services, Preston Mitchell, said in an emailed statement the department “appreciate(s) all that Jim has done for the City.”



“We’re grateful that Jim has given us more than 60 days to prepare for this transition,” Mitchell added. “We have a strong team in place and are committed to providing excellent service for our customers.”