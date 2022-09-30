JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Children may not have picked out their Halloween costumes yet, but Downtown Johnson City is already preparing to light up the city with its Christmas trees.

Saturday, Oct. 1 is the last chance for businesses, churches and organizations to purchase a ticket for a Candy Land Christmas Tree. The trees go on sale at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Sales end when the trees are all sold, according to a post from the city.

In a response to a comment on the post, city officials clarified that all trees are priced at $178.

The trees will light up Founders Park and King Commons Park from Nov. 26 through Jan. 8. A Grand Tree Lighting will be held on Nov. 26, and other events like Small Business Saturday, the Sip, Shop and Stroll and more will take place among the decorative trees in downtown.

