JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Christmas may be several months out, but the City of Johnson City is getting a jump on the season by putting the trees that will light up downtown on sale Friday.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday, the 2023 Candy Land Christmas trees will be available for local businesses, non-profits and residents to purchase. The trees will adorn King Commons and Founders Park, turning them into “Cupcake Commons” and the “Gumdrop Forest,” a release from the city states.

Each tree is $200, and 30 are reserved for non-profits for $150. The trees are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The trees, which have become a popular holiday attraction in Johnson City, will be decorated from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25. A grand lighting ceremony will be held on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m.

The trees will stay up through Jan. 7, 2024.

“Thousands of residents and visitors walk through Candy Land every year, so purchasing a tree is a great way to promote your business or organization,” said Johnson City Special Events Manager Lindsey Jones.

Each tree is decorated uniquely to reflect or promote its patron business or group.

“Each year, I am beyond impressed with the creativity from our community,” Jones said in the release. “Giving the visitors an opportunity to vote for their favorite tree is a fun way to support the organizations that go above and beyond with decorations.”

Visitors to Candy Land can vote for their favorite tree through Dec. 8. The winning organization will win a free tree for next year.

Trees can be reserved online through the city.