Johnson City’s Amythyst Kiah to perform on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ May 6

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 11: Amythyst Kiah performs onstage during the 2019 Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities musician will make an appearance on late-night TV in a couple of weeks.

Johnson City’s Amythyst Kiah will perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on May 6.

I am thrilled to announce I'll be performing on @JimmyKimmelLive on May 6th! Tune in at 11:35/10:35c. 🙏🏾✌🏾🖤 pic.twitter.com/iAz3SGHzuC — Amythyst Kiah (@amythystkiah) April 22, 2021

Kiah is an alumna of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Program. Her song “Black Myself” earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Awards.

You can watch her May 6 performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC Tri-Cities.