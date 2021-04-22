Johnson City’s Amythyst Kiah to perform on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ May 6

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities musician will make an appearance on late-night TV in a couple of weeks.
Johnson City’s Amythyst Kiah will perform on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on May 6.
Kiah is an alumna of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Program. Her song “Black Myself” earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Awards.
You can watch her May 6 performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC Tri-Cities.