Johnson City’s first 7 Brew drive-thru coffee shop will open in March 2023, a company spokeswoman said. (7 Brew)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 7 Brew Coffee will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 27 to celebrate the opening of its first location in Johnson City.

Coffee lovers will also have the opportunity to score some freebies at 7 Brew on March 4. The release said the first customers in the drive-thru and walk-up line will get free coffee for a year, and customers who purchase a large drink will receive a 7 Brew t-shirt.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony happens at 7 Brew at 1910 North Roan Street in Johnson City on Feb, 27 at 8:30 a.m.

The coffee stand touts a drive-thru-only format with speedy wait times and more than 20,000 drink combinations, according to a release from the company. 7 Brew currently operates in 13 states. The upcoming Johnson City location marks the second in the Tri-Cities region; the other resides in Kingsport.

7 Brew also announced in January it had plans to open a second Johnson City location near East Tennessee State University’s campus.

7 Brew celebrated its arrival in Johnson City with a $2,000 donation to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department.