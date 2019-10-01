Johnson City youth and adult basketball registration begins

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s getting close to basketball season, and registration is open for Johnson City’s youth and adult basketball leagues.

According to Johnson City Parks and Recreation, registration for all leagues opened on Tuesday.

The boys and girls leagues are broken up into the following divisions:

Ages 6-7

Ages 8-9

Ages 10-11

Ages 12-13

Ages 14-15

Rosters are determined by a first-come, first-served basis, school district and previous coaches.

The cost for youth is $25 per player or $30 for non-residents.

Youth practices begin November 4 and the 10-game schedule has games starting on December 2.

Registration for youth is open until the end of October, and there is a $20 late fee if that deadline is missed. You can register online here or at Winged Deer Park Athletic Office on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. A coaches meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 at Memorial Park Community Center.

Adult basketball consists of the following divisions:

Men’s open

Men’s church

Women’s open

Coed open

Coed church

Registration for adult basketball is $400 plus $5 for every non-resident on the team’s roster.

The 14-game schedule in the adult league begins December 14, and there is a single-elimination tournament.

The entry deadline for the adult league is November 8, and rosters and photo IDs of each player are due at the same time as registration.

A coaches meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 at the Winged Deer Park Athletic Office.

The first referees and scorekeepers meeting will follow the adult league coaches meeting at the same location at 7 p.m.

For more information on the leagues, call 423-283-5822.