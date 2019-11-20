Johnson City woman receives Grammy nomination for songwriting

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 11: Amythyst Kiah performs onstage during the 2019 Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 11, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music Association)

(WJHL) – A Johnson City woman has been recognized by the Recording Academy with a Grammy nomination for songwriting.

Amythyst Kiah is nominated for “Best American Roots Song” for her song Black Myself.

The song was recorded by band Our Native Daughters, of which she belongs. The band is also made up of Rhiannon Giddens (also of the Carolina Chocolate Drops), Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell (also of Birds of Chicago).

The nomination is Kiah’s first.

Kiah graduated from ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program.

She is currently wrapping a solo tour across the Northeast and Midwest.

Kiah was also featured earlier this year in Rolling Stone magazine for her work with the Rainey Day Fund. The fund benefits artists from marginalized communities.

You can watch the Grammy Awards on News Channel 11 on Sunday, January 26, 2020.