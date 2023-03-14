JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman is in critical condition after she was ejected from a car during a crash on I-26 Tuesday morning.

According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-26 westbound near mile marker 18.2.

The woman was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am and traveled off the right side of the interstate, resulting in the vehicle rolling and ejecting her in the process, the JCPD stated.

She was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and is conducted by the JCPD Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.