Johnson City woman in critical condition after being struck by car early Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators with the Johnson City Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

It happened around 4:17 a.m. Saturday morning on West State of Franklin Road near Watauga Avenue.

According to police reports, a 2019 Nissan Rogue with Virginia plates was traveling east on State of Franklin when the driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian, identified by police as 24-year-old Victoria Simm of Johnson City, was taken to the JCMCH for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.