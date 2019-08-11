Breaking News
Johnson City woman facing charges following DUI crash in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report – a Johnson City woman is facing multiple charges including Driving Under the Influence after a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 26.

The crash happened on I-26 Eastbound at MM 34.8 in Unicoi County around 2:45 p.m. The report said 56-year-old Beverly Southard of Johnson City was negotiating a curve and ran off the left side of the road, hitting the cable barrier.

Debris from the crash caused damaged to a second vehicle which was traveling west bound.

Southard was taken to Johnson City Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the second car was not hurt.

