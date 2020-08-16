Johnson City woman charged after striking man with baseball bat

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is in jail Sunday after police officers say she struck a man with a baseball bat.

Police arrested 36-year-old Katherine Brady Saturday night after officers say they observed the victim had a large knot on his right hand that was bleeding. Officers said the assault occurred at a West Walnut Street apartment after an argument broke out between Brady and the victim.

Brady was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center with a $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.