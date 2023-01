JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Thursday.

Sarah Collier, the oldest resident at Abundant Christian Living Center, received gifts of a dozen white roses, chocolate candy, and a throw blanket.

She shared some of her wisdom with News Channel 11, encouraging people to “live each day, one day at a time” and to “do what you say you’ll do.”

Collier said she walks around the facility every day and even takes a stroll outside when the weather is nice.