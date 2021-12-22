Johnson City woman arrested after almost crashing into police vehicle & attempting to flee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a woman Wednesday morning after officers say she almost crashed head-on into a patrol vehicle.

According to a release from JCPD, Ashley B. Buckles, Johnson City, was driving “at a high rate of speed in the oncoming traffic lane” on Cherokee Road with a suspended license.

After Buckles almost crashed into a JCPD vehicle, officers attempted to pull her over, but she fled, the release states.

Multiple officers boxed Buckles’ vehicle in, and she was arrested for felony reckless endangerment, felony evading, driving on a suspended license and failure to show proof of insurance.

She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Buckle’s arraignment is set on Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m.