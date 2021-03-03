Johnson City woman accused of using stun gun on 8-year-old son

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a woman has been arrested and charged with using a stun gun on her 8-year-old son.

The Johnson City Police Department arrested Christina Johnson, 28, on charges of child abuse and false reporting on Wednesday.

According to police, Johnson’s arrest was the result of an investigation into allegations of her “tasing” her son and leaving a visible injury.

Police say Johnson told investigators that she did not know how her son was tased before changing her story by claiming that her son tased himself. She then admitted to using the stun gun on her son, according to the police department.

Johnson was taken to the Washington County Detention Center where she is being held on a $6,000 bond.