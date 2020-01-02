Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing, assaulting resident before being restrained

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Johnson City woman broke into a residence and assaulted the person living there.

Johnson City police responded around 3:20 a.m. Thursday to a report of someone breaking a window at a residence on West Chilhowie Avenue, but the suspect had left by the time officers arrived.

After leaving the scene, officers were called back to the residence after Tiffany R. Rhea, 34 of Johnson City, broke another window and entered the home, according to police.

Officers found Rhea in the kitchen where the resident had restrained her. Police say she had assaulted the resident.

Rhea was charged with aggravated burglary, simple assault, and vandalism under $1,000. She is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.