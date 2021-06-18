Johnson City wins $100K grant for downtown dog park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City was named the grand prize winner of a competition for a grant to build a new dog park.

The city will receive $100,000 after going “above and beyond the requirements” as one of the “most dog-friendly” communities in Tennessee, according to a release by the Boyd Foundation.

The funds will be used to develop a dog park in the downtown area.

“It’s going to mean the world to our residents in downtown, visitors of our community and just Johnson City fans in general,” said Lindsey Jones, marketing manager at Connect Downtown Johnson City. “Not only do we have great green spaces in our community, but we need a place for our dogs to roam leash-free and have fun, and in turn, it’s going to keep our parks that we have here in the community a lot cleaner.”

Jones said the goal is to have the dog park project completed by 2024.

The full list of winning communities for the 2021 Tennessee Dog Park Dash grants includes:

Grand Prize: Johnson City

Other 2021 Grant Winners:

EAST TENNESSEE: Charleston, Decatur, East Ridge/Chattanooga, Gatlinburg, Sweetwater

MIDDLE TENNESSEE: Ardmore, Cheatham Co., Clifton, Dickson, Tullahoma

WEST TENNESSEE: Beech River/Lexington, Huntington, Savannah, Shelby Farms/Memphis,