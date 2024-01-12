JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Water and Sewer Department has advised residents to protect their water pipes from bursting during periods of cold weather.

According to a press release, the department has given the following tips on how to avoid issues:

Eliminate drafts – Keep doors and windows in the basement and garage tightly closed.

Insulate – Insulate pipes in unheated portions of the house such as exterior walls, crawl spaces, basements, cabinets, or any enclosure where air can’t circulate.

Protect the meter – Make sure the meter box is not broken or missing.

Protect outside faucets – Outside faucets and sprinkler systems should be drained and garden hoses should be disconnected and drained.

Drain pipes if away from home or leaving town for an extended period.

Leave faucet running – During low-temperature weather, leave a thin stream of water running from at least one tap.

Open cabinet doors if there is a sink on an outside wall to let warm air reach the pipes.

Locate the shut-off valve so the flow of water can be stopped quickly during an emergency.

For any more information about maintaining water pipes, contact Water and Sewer Services at 423-461-1645. For assistance during weekends and holidays or after business hours, call 423-461-1643.