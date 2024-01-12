JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Water and Sewer Department has advised residents to protect their water pipes from bursting during periods of cold weather.
According to a press release, the department has given the following tips on how to avoid issues:
- Eliminate drafts – Keep doors and windows in the basement and garage tightly closed.
- Insulate – Insulate pipes in unheated portions of the house such as exterior walls, crawl spaces, basements, cabinets, or any enclosure where air can’t circulate.
- Protect the meter – Make sure the meter box is not broken or missing.
- Protect outside faucets – Outside faucets and sprinkler systems should be drained and garden hoses should be disconnected and drained.
- Drain pipes if away from home or leaving town for an extended period.
- Leave faucet running – During low-temperature weather, leave a thin stream of water running from at least one tap.
- Open cabinet doors if there is a sink on an outside wall to let warm air reach the pipes.
- Locate the shut-off valve so the flow of water can be stopped quickly during an emergency.
For any more information about maintaining water pipes, contact Water and Sewer Services at 423-461-1645. For assistance during weekends and holidays or after business hours, call 423-461-1643.