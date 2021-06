JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local Walmart store has undergone a facelift.

The Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City has redesigned a key part of its interior – the checkout area.

The upgrade includes 34 self-checkout registers added to the store.

In a statement, Walmart said instead of focusing on the speed of each transaction, the new model focuses on the individual needs of the customers.