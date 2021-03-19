Johnson City votes to amend fiscal budget with large focus on schools

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City commissioners say they plan to spend money to expand several schools.

Thursday night, commissioners started the process of amending their budget.

The increase in spending will make way for the addition of four classrooms at Southside Elementary, eight classrooms at Woodland Elementary and eight classrooms at Lake Ridge Elementary.

Johnson City’s Commission has approved the budget amendments for this year’s fiscal budget on first reading. Public comment will be open for a few more weeks. pic.twitter.com/jo0sAfGgPH — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) March 18, 2021

Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise says the additions are part of the city’s plan to adjust the elementary schools to fit their long-term plan of only having two middle schools.

“We’re well beyond capacity, particularly at Indian Trail, and so what that’s going to require us to do is move the fifth grade back into the elementary schools, and in order to accommodate the fifth grade in the elementary schools, there are a number of buildings that need more room,” Wise said.

The decision requires two more votes before it’s official.