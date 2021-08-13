Johnson City visitor center moves downtown

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – The Johnson City Visitors Bureau is set to move downtown. The center gives tourists and locals a guide of things to explore, places to stay, and keep up-to-date with its news and events.

The center is set to move to 302 Buffalo Street. Johnson city purchased the former Tupelo Honey Café for $750,000. “Having Visit Johnson City downtown we feel like is a great opportunity for us as a city to be able to showcase the wonderful experience that a visitor and a local can have when they come downtown,” said Brenda Whitson, Executive Director Visit Johnson City. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to be able to share the knowledge that we have about all the treasures and all the things that there are for people to see, for them to do and experience when they come to Johnson City.”

The center is currently working on renovations and has not released a construction timeline. Also operating in the facility is the Johnson City Convention & Visitors Bureau on the second floor.

For more information please visit https://visitjohnsoncitytn.com/