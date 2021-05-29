Johnson City VFW holds dedication ceremony

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – About one hundred people came by Johnson City VFW Post 2108 as a dedication ceremony was held Saturday afternoon.

An addition to an existing memorial was made in order to honor Iraq, Afghanistan and Desert Storm soldiers and sailors.

“It was just time that they get their place of honor out of all of the rest of the military who have served in the past,” Commander of Johnson City VFW Post 2108 TJ Miles said.

Miles said it was appropriate to still hold the ceremony even in the rain because the troops still fought no matter the weather conditions.

“The people that we’re honoring, that that war memorial out there is honoring, didn’t have a choice whether it was raining or snowing,” Miles said.