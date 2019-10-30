Johnson City Veterans Day parade set for Nov. 9

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City will have a Veterans Day parade for the second year in a row after it was revived in 2018.

The American Legion Post 24 announced this year’s parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at ETSU parking lot #9 and will go down West Walnut Street, Buffalo Street, East Main Street, and East State of Franklin. It will end at the Burley Lot next to the intersection of State of Franklin and Legion Street.

Parade participants will assemble at 8 a.m. in ETSU parking lot #9.

The parade was held in 2018 for the first time in decades.

Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11.