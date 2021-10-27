Johnson City utilizes speed dating-like concept to find volunteers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City used a speed dating-like concept to find volunteers for different projects around the community.

The event was held Wednesday on the tennis courts at Memorial Park in Johnson City to find people who were eager to serve their community.

Different tables with different opportunities were set up around the courts with offering volunteer options on local boards and commissions.

Johnson City Communications and Marketing Director Keisha Shoun said, “We wanted people to come out and hear all the ways that they can make a difference in their community and apply if they are interested.”

“It ranges from public art to board of zoning appeals, planning commission, and senior services. There’s something really for everyone,” Shoun added.

If you were not able to make it out to the event, don’t worry, there is still time to sign up.

You can find opportunities and sign up for them by clicking here.