Johnson City USPS office to offer Sunday hours for holiday package pickups

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Postal Service office in Johnson City will be one of certain offices across Tennessee and Georgia to offer special Sunday holiday hours.

According to a release from USPS, the post office in Johnson City will be open on Sundays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The post office is located at 530 East Main Street downtown.

The hours will be in effect on December 8, 15 and 22. Hours of operation will return to normal after December 22.

For hours, stamp information and deadlines, visit the USPS website here.