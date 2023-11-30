JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The company building new affordable housing to replace the John Sevier Center got a major boost to that project’s financials Thursday that could cut its costs by around $1 million.

Johnson City’s Industrial Development Board (IDB) changed interest terms on a $6 million city loan to the developer.

LHP Capital, which currently manages the 150-unit John Sevier downtown, hopes to break ground in January on the “Tapestry at Roan Hill” next to the South Roan Food City. It’s already received approval to transfer the federal housing assistance from the Sevier to the new location once it’s complete and hopes to close on its other financing for the $31 million project next week.

The city, through the IDB, had agreed to terms for the loan that included compounding interest such as is paid in normal mortgages and term loans. Thursday, the IDB agreed to change those terms to simple interest.

Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said LHP’s margins on the project have narrowed considerably as interest rates have shot up over the past year and a half. That’s made it unlikely LHP would be able to make any payments on the city’s loan over at least the first decade of the project.

A rendering showing the typical apartment plan and overall building/courtyard layout of the new complex. (LHP Capital)

“When you have compounding interest on it, that was just constantly adding to that and it was going to make the project a little undoable with the current interest rates and the way things were going, so they asked if we could change that to simple interest,” Trivette said.

At a likely rate of around 2.4%, $6 million at simple interest is very cheap money for LHP, amounting to about $144,000. The loan terms set the rate at the lowest fed rate when LHP bought the 20-acre property, which occurred in September 2022.

Johnson City, which took the loan proceeds from cash reserves, could probably make around double that amount in just one year from interest on $6 million, given current rates.

LHP’s original deal would have seen the company paying an annual portion of any profits above $100,000 to pay the loan down. Even if those profits had run $2.1 million a year — leaving LHP to pay $500,000 on the loan — interest to the city would have exceeded $1 million over the 15 years.

Johnson City Development Authority owns the John Sevier, and IDB member Hank Carr, who also serves as a JCDA commissioner, asked several questions about the terms. The entire John Sevier project has been an expensive one for the JCDA and the city, and he pressed Trivette about whether LHP could refinance and pay the loan off earlier than 15 years. Trivette said they couldn’t without losing low-income tax credits that are key to the deal.

“The interest rates they’re having to accept today are probably substantially higher across the board than anything they budgeted for originally,” Carr said.

But along with the break on the city’s loan, LHP will benefit to the tune of well over $3 million in reduced property tax payments over the first 20 years the apartments are open.

Earlier this year the IDB approved a “PILOT” (payment in lieu of tax) agreement with LHP. Because the IDB will legally “own” the apartments for that 20 years, though in name only, LHP can make those payments rather than paying standard property taxes.

At today’s city tax rate of $1.98 per $100 of assessed value, if the final project was valued at $25 million, annual city property taxes would be $198,000. The PILOT amounts begin at $30,000 in the first year after the apartments open, and rise by 2% a year to $43,704 in year 20.