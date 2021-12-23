Johnson City UPS drivers deliver Christmas parade to co-worker recovering from COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local UPS drivers banded together to deliver something special to a colleague who will spend his Christmas recovering from COVID-19 in the hospital.

Jackson Randall, a local driver for the United Postal Service and a U.S. Army veteran, is on the mend at the Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital, where he will remain throughout the holiday season.

UPS driver and @USArmy veteran Jackson Randall has been battling Covid for months and is on the mend in a rehab facility. His fellow @UPS drivers decided to give him a parade to wish him well in recovery. Good things are happening. Merry Christmas! @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/7o5qhVSPOB — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) December 23, 2021

His wife along with fellow UPS drivers organized a parade on Thursday to bring the holiday cheer to Randall, driving through the parking lot with words of encouragement and Christmas cheer.

Randall’s family told News Channel 11 visitation restrictions due to the novel coronavirus had hindered the family from seeing him as much as they wanted, but Thursday’s parade brought the support and hope that Randall needs throughout his recovery.

“When he first got in, visits were little to none,” said his son, Samuel Randall. “I think it’s just a great thing for the family to come in, to be able to visit the patients because they need that.”

Randall had previously battled the virus for months, according to the family,