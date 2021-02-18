Johnson City unveils plan to restart parks and rec, city events

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City officials announced plans to restart parks and recreation services and public events that have been closed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They did so with a comedic video that was shown during the City Commission meeting Thursday evening.

The plan involves a phased-in reopening of events and public services.

Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis said city-organized weekend athletic events will start on March 6. City youth sporting events will begin registration on March 1. Picnic pavilions will reopen on April 1.

The city will reopen its public recreation buildings and community centers to the public on April 12 and plans are in the works to open pools and splash pads this summer.

In late March, special events like road races will be allowed on pre-set routes.

The city’s Lakeside Concert series could restart on June 1

However, the city’s current plan means large events and festivals like the Blue Plum Festival are still on hold.

Some members of the commission voiced concerns that organizers may move their events to other nearby cities without COVID-19 restrictions.

“The last thing we would want is all these events that have historically been in downtown, because they get a two-week head start somewhere else, ending up in every other community,” said Mayor Joe Wise.

The city says the plan could change if COVID-19 numbers begin to rise.