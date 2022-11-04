JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City honored its bluegrass heritage Friday morning by unveiling a new Tennessee state historical marker.

Photo: WJHL

City officials dedicated the Rich-R-Tone historical marker at a ceremony near the Pavilion at Founders Park. The site marks the former home of Rich-R-Tone Records, described by the city as the first record label in the world dedicated to Bluegrass music.

The record company was founded in 1946 and was the first record company to be based in East Tennessee, a release from the city states. While based in Johnson City, Rich-R-Tone Records worked with bluegrass icons like the Stanley Brothers, the Sauceman Brothers, Wilma Lee & Stoney Cooper and the Bailey Brothers.

Friday’s festivities began with a performance by the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band and Ralph Stanley II. The ceremony included remarks from Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise and Drs. Ron Roach and Ted Olson from East Tennessee State University.

“Johnson City is a significant place in the history of bluegrass and country music,” said Roach, chair of the Department of Appalachian Studies at East Tennessee State University, in the release. “In addition to Rich-R-Tone Records, the city hosted some of the most important early country music recording sessions and now is the home of the world-renowned ETSU Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music Studies program, which has produced some of today’s biggest stars in this kind of music. So, Johnson City continues to be the place where bluegrass grows.”

The Down Home will host a free tribute concert Friday at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Brother Boys and ETSU’s Bluegrass Pride Band to celebrate the commemoration.