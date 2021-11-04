Johnson City Turkey Trot set to return after pandemic pause

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands of walkers and runners will gather in downtown Johnson City for the 16th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning.

Registration is now underway for the event that was held virtually last year because of the pandemic.

“We started the Turkey Trot 16 years ago as an event for families and friends to enjoy together on our national holiday of thanks,” the Johnson City UP & AT ‘EM Board of Directors said in a letter posted on the Turkey Trot website. “It has grown from 700 the first year to 4,400 in 2019 and 1,500 in the 2020 virtual event. More than ever, in this ever challenging time of COVID, I know the Turkey Trot will fulfill its promise where we can thank each other for caring for each other.”

Event participants will gather at the corner of Legion Street and State of Franklin Road for the 8:30 a.m. kickoff of the 5K course through downtown and the Tree Streets neighborhood.

More information and the link to register can be found HERE.

A map of the race course shows where runners and walkers will go Thanksgiving morning. (Source: www.jcturkeytrot.com)

Money raised supports the Johnson City “Up & At ‘Em” campaign which promotes community wellness.

News Channel 11 is the media sponsor for the event.