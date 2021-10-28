Johnson City Tree Streets are home to a new arboretum

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A historic Johnson City neighborhood is now home to a new state-certified arboretum.

This is the first arboretum in Northeast Tennessee and it is located in the ‘Tree Streets’ of Johnson City.

The organizers of the event say that visiting the arboretum is a great way to learn about the many different types of trees.

City Forester for Johnson City Patrick Walding said, “The Tree Streets is a perfect place for that because they’re all within walking distance, along the street, so they’re not in people’s back yards or anything like that, but the main thing is to draw attention to the trees in the area.”

The Tree Streets arboretum is home to more than eight species.

The boundaries of the arboretum are Maple and Poplar streets on the north and south, and University Parkway and Roan Street on the east and west.

To learn more about the Tree Streets arboretum, you can visit their website by clicking here.