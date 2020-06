JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Transit posted to social media on Tuesday, saying that services would end at 5:15 p.m.

In anticipation of roadway congestion, JCT will end all services beginning at 5:15PM on June, 2 2020. JCT will resume normal operation the following day June 3, 2020. Please plan accordingly. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. — Johnson City Transit (@JCTRANSIT) June 2, 2020

According to a tweet from JCT, normal operations will resume on Wednesday.

Services are ending early on Tuesday in anticipation of congested roadways.