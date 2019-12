In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, photo, an ornament hangs on an artificial Christmas tree at the Balsam Hill Outlet store in Burlingame, Calif. About 80 percent of Americans who put up a Christmas tree now use a fake one and tree growers worry about those numbers growing as millennials begin to form traditions with […]

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City government will not be offering a location for Christmas tree drop-off this year.

According to Johnson City Solid Waste officials, trees will only be picked up this year.

Residents discarding live trees are asked to leave them on the curbside during their regular brush pickup day.

You can find that date here.

The city is also asking people to recycle cardboard packaging, gift boxes and paper from their Christmas celebrations.

Foil paper is not recyclable.