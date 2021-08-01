Johnson City to open trainee Firefighter application, offer hiring bonuses

Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a press release, Johnson City will reopen hiring for firefighters starting Monday.

Applicants can register for upcoming examinations on August 2 and 3 which involve physical tests to determine if participants are fit for the rigors of the position.

The hiring process includes multiple steps:

Application

Physical exam

Background investigation

Polygraph testing

Panel interviews

Conditional offer/new hire testing

Applicants are required to be 18 years of age, a high school or equivalent graduate and must be free of any convictions or guilty pleas for charges involved with violence, theft, dishonesty, gambling, alcohol, or controlled substances.

Anyone hired will be receive 12 weeks of training, two weeks of onboarding and a trainee period of 24 hour shifts “every other day for five days, after which they will be off for four days before the schedule repeats.”

According to the release, starting trainee pay begins at $36,505 and increases to $38,505 after a probationary period.

For those already certified in Tennessee, multiple hiring incentives are offered:

TN Certified Firefighter I – $1,200

TN EMT (Basic) – $1,350

TN EMT (Advanced) – $1,350

For more information and to begin the application process, click here.