Johnson City to host volunteer mixer to match boards to citizens

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an unorthodox move to find new help, the Johnson City officials will use speed dating strategies to match the civic-minded with the board that fits them best.

According to a release from the city, the mixer event will “introduce prospective volunteers to the variety of boards and committees that play a role in city government.”

The “Are You Ready to Serve?” event will be held on Oct. 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the outdoor tennis courts at Memorial Park Community Center. No registration is required for the event.

The release states every 15 minutes, groups will move between tables occupied by board representatives who will explain the roles and responsibilities of their organizations.

After groups have cycled through the tables, they will have time to go back and ask more questions to see which organization is the best fit. The release states the city’s Board of Commissioners is set to make appointments to the following nine boards in January 2020:

Board of Building Codes

Board of Zoning Appeals

Civil Service Commission

Golf Advisory Board

Historic Zoning Commission

Johnson City Senior Services Advisory Council

Johnson City Senior Center Foundation Board

Public Art Committee

Washington County Board of Equalization

Applications for those boards may be submitted online by clicking here. There is an application deadline of Nov. 26.