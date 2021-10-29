Johnson City to host USA Softball National Championship in 2023

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visit Johnson City announced it will host the USA Softball Girls’ 18-Under Class A Fast Pitch National Championship at Winged Deer Park in 2023.

The city was awarded the honors of hosting the championship event at an annual USA Softball Council meeting in Oklahoma, a release said.

The championship will bring in 60 teams from July 17-23, 2023 to compete in the seven-day tournament. Officials said this could generate $1.6 million in economic impact.

“We’re thrilled to host the 18-U National Championships,” said Brenda Whitson, the executive director of Visit Johnson City. “The older age group usually means fewer spectators, but it still leaves a big impact in our community.”

The release stated one key selling point for Johnson City is the addition of four new turf fields at Winged Deer Park and the addition of an umpire locker room.

Visit Johnson City will also partner with local Junior Olympic Commissioner Tina Gale to host the USA Softball 16-Under Gold Qualifier in June 2022.

