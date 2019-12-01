Johnson City to host sesquicentennial grand finale celebration

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City invites you to join the sesquicentennial grand finale celebration.

During the event, items will be placed in a time capsule. We’re told legacy artwork will be lit for the first time and the first 500 people will receive a commissioned art print.

Vendors, food and activities will all be part of the celebration.

Churches in the downtown area will also be offering tours of their Christmas decorations during the event.

“You know, there are churches that have been in johnson city for 150 years or 140 years, they all wanted to be part of the celebration as well,” said Sesquicentennial Board Member Dianna Cantler.

The grande finale celebration for Johnson City’s 150th birthday will happen in King Commons Park. It kicks off at 2 p.m. and continues until 4 p.m.