JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle club will hold a rally this week in Johnson City.

The Eagle Wings Motorcycle Association, previously known as the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, will host its 40th annual Tennessee District Spring Fling on April 27–29 at the Holiday Inn on Springbrook Drive.

More than 250 motorcyclists are expected to attend the event, according to a release from Visit Johnson City.

“We are an organization that has a love for motorcycling,” Richard Pendleton, Tennessee district co-director for Eagle Wings, said in a release. “Fun, safety, and riding is what we are all about. Johnson City was chosen to host this year’s rally due to all the great rides in the area.”

There will be guided rides showcasing “The Southern Dozen,” a series of rides that all begin in Johnson City.

“Hosting motorcycle associations, such as EWMA, brings an influx of visitor spending to our community,” said Alec Castro of Visit Johnson City. “It is estimated this event will bring a total economic impact of $99,000, including $3,979 in local sales and lodging tax collection. Visit Johnson City is proud to support EWMA and promote Johnson City as a motorcycle-friendly destination.”

The rally will be the first formal Eagle Wings event in Tennessee, according to Visit Johnson City.