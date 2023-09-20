JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2024 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition will be held in Johnson City.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Wednesday that included officials from the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition, Visit Johnson City, City of Johnson City and East Tennessee State University (ETSU).

During the press conference, Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition CEO Joe Albright said it’s his goal to move the competition around the state.

“One of the things that I committed to was that we would be Miss Tennessee for all of Tennessee,” Albright said.

ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts will be the hosting venue. It was announced that Johnson City will be the host city for the next two years.

The event is scheduled to take place June 20-22. The competition is anticipated to bring 100 involved members and attract over 1,000 attendees throughout the three days of competition.

The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition is part of the Miss America Organization, one of the nation’s leading achievement programs for young women.