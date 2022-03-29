JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a release from Keep Carter County Beautiful, Johnson City residents are invited to join the 22nd annual Arbor Day tree giveaway at Metro-Kiwanis Park, 817 Guaranda Drive on April 2.

The Arbor Day event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis as workers advertise an assortment of trees, including pink crape myrtle, redbud, white dogwood, bald cypress, willow oak, American yellowwood and black gum/black Tupelo, says the release.

The event begins at 9 a.m. as attendees arrive to view the the large inventory of trees, totaling 2,500 tree seedlings in the organizations back pocket — only a limited number of seedlings are available per person.

“The annual recognition helps draw attention to the fact that trees are an important part of our community,” said City Forester Patrick Walding in the release.