JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In honor of Arbor Day, the City of Johnson City will give away over 2,000 tree seedlings to community members on April 1.

This year makes the 23rd consecutive year Johnson City has been named a ‘Tree City USA’ by the National Arbor Day Foundation, a release from the City stated.

The following seedlings will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last:

-Tonto Crape Myrtle (red)

-Redbud

-White Dogwood

-Bald Cypress

-Rusty Blackhaw Viburnum

-Paw Paw

-River Birch

“By participation in the Tree City USA program, Johnson City is able to highlight its commitment to the urban forest for the benefit of citizens and visitors alike,” City Forester Patrick Walding said. “The annual recognition helps draw attention to the fact that trees are an important part of our community.”

The event will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Metro-Kiwanis Park at 817 Guaranda Drive.