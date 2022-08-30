Construction crews at the site of what will become the Tri-Cities’ first Caliber Collision auto body repair shop. (WJHL photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Caliber Collision will open its first Tri-Cities location in early 2023 at 2904 W. Market St., a company representative told News Channel 11.

Caliber, which has more than 1,500 locations nationwide, will begin hiring for what spokeswoman Maureen Locus called a “state-of-the-art auto body repair facility” this fall. Building permits show a more than 16,000-square-foot center, which can be seen under construction now across from the West Market Street Walmart store.

Auto body technicians, service advisors and estimators are among the jobs that will be available at the new site.

Locus said the Lewisville, Texas-based company gets involved in the communities where it locates through its “Restoring You” program. It supports everything from an annual food drive to a partnership with the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides®, gifting refurbished vehicles to veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and others in need of reliable transportation.

Locus said anyone interested in applying should visit https://jobsatcaliber.com/.

Caliper is owned by Hellman & Friedman, a private equity group. Building permits show construction of a $2 million facility on the 2.9-acre site. The nearest current Caliper locations are in Asheville, N.C. and Sevier County, Tenn.