Johnson City to begin leaf collection services Nov. 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City will begin collecting leaves from homes in November.

According to a release from the city, the annual leaf collection period will begin on Nov. 1 and last through Dec. 17.

Anyone wishing to have leaves collected to not bag them and instead to pile leaves behind the curb. Leaves should not be piled in front of the curb or on the street, and they will not be collected in alleys.

The city asks that all leaf piles be clear of any trash, debris or tree limbs.

Container loads of leaves can also be requested for delivery within the city limits.

The release states that brush collection will continue year-round, but it could be impacted by the leaf collection. The city issued the following reminders regarding brush collection: