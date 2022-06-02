JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners voted to terminate the city’s lease with Greyhound Lines after the company recently changed its business model.

According to the city, Greyhound recently eliminated its on-site office personnel at the Johnson City Transit Center. As a result, Greyhound staff members will no longer be available to open the Transit lobby to serve its bus passengers arriving and departing through evenings and weekends or provide janitorial service, restroom service, or an interior waiting area for its customers.

Greyhound will no longer provide the on-site presence required under the terms of the lease, according to the city.

The change was made after a new two-year lease between the city and Greyhound was approved back in February.

Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said Greyhound may try to operate its Johnson City station out of an existing business in town, but that’s still unknown.

According to Greyhound’s website, the Transit Center continues to serve as a bus stop only.

Commissioners also voted Thursday night to waive fees for Johnson City Transit buses from June 6 through June 30.