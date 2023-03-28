JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several teachers in the Johnson City Schools system were surprised with the news that their grants had been funded on Tuesday.

The school system celebrated its Foundation Grant Award Day, and members of the Johnson City Public Schools Foundation traveled to eight schools to inform teachers.

In total, the Foundation funded 25 grants for a total of $31,714.99.

“These grants will fund things that teachers really need in order to teach their class a little bit better but is not really budgeted, and so this is an exciting day, teachers get really excited,” said Tembra Aldridge, the president of the foundation.

Photo: WJHL

Schools with teachers who received grants included Liberty Bell Middle, Science Hill High, Southside Elementary and others.