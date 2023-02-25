JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City School teachers had the opportunity to take a field trip of their own on Saturday at Northeast State Community College.

The trip was part of the district’s ‘Teacher Tech Leaders’ program. Educators took part in lessons in the cyber security, programming, auto mechanic and aviation departments.

Some of those teachers say they are excited to use the skills they learned in the classroom, especially when students will be able to pursue those same skills further at Northeast State.

“The things I’m seeing here are jobs that are fun and they’re neat and they’re interesting. You know like what we just learned in cybersecurity or working on vehicles,” said Chad Salyer, a teacher from Science Hill High School.

“They can be immersed in careers that take a two-year degree that they can go out and conquer the world,” Towne Acres Elementary School teacher Kelly Bowman told News Channel 11.

Around 20 teachers from across all grade levels and schools in Johnson City took part in the trip.