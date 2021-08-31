Johnson City educator named Tennessee teacher of the year

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

South Side School second-grade teacher Morgan Rankin is a finalist for the Tennessee Department of Education’s teacher of the year award.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City educator has been named Tennessee’s teacher of the year.

The Tennessee Department of Education announced Tuesday that Morgan Rankin is the 2021–22 teacher of the year.

A second-grade teacher at South Side School, Rankin has been teaching for 14 years, including seven years in Tennessee. She is also a founding member of the Blue Ridge Literacy Project, which is dedicated to delivering professional development in research-based literacy practices to other Tennessee teachers.

Rankin will represent Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss