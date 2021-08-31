Johnson City educator named Tennessee teacher of the year

South Side School second-grade teacher Morgan Rankin is a finalist for the Tennessee Department of Education’s teacher of the year award.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City educator has been named Tennessee’s teacher of the year.

The Tennessee Department of Education announced Tuesday that Morgan Rankin is the 2021–22 teacher of the year.

A second-grade teacher at South Side School, Rankin has been teaching for 14 years, including seven years in Tennessee. She is also a founding member of the Blue Ridge Literacy Project, which is dedicated to delivering professional development in research-based literacy practices to other Tennessee teachers.

Rankin will represent Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year competition.