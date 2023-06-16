JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Thursday night, the Johnson City Commission approved a 25-cent increase in property taxes. The raise will allocate three cents of that increase to Emergency Medical Services and 911 call centers.

Dan Wheeley, Chief of Washington County EMS, said the plan for the extra revenue is to help with payroll.

“That additional money is slated for raises for staff,” Wheeley said. “So we’ll be doing wage adjustments and raises, and that’s all driven by the need to just recruit and retain paramedics and EMTs. It’s a very competitive market; we have a great staff, and we want to keep them.”

Across the nation, there has been a shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians. Wheeley hopes that the additional revenue towards payroll will help with retaining his staff.

“We spend a lot of money and time and energy training these people up, they provide a great service to the community, and we just want to keep them here” said Wheeley.

The requested amount for the Washington County EMS was an additional $400,000 that will go straight to payroll. Wheeley said he is grateful for the support he has received.

“We appreciate the support of our Board of Commission, the city commission, the county commission that is a funding body for us and provides. Being able to provide this additional funding so we can make sure we continue to provide the great services that we do,” said Wheeley.

Washington County is scheduled to vote on its budget Thursday.