Johnson City Symphony to perform at Winged Deer Lakeside Concert Series Sunday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Wrap up the weekend at Winged Deer Park Sunday night for a free performance by the Johnson City Symphony.

The show is part of the Winged Deer Lakeside Concert Series throughout the summer.

Don't miss the JC Symphony's free concert tonight 6 p.m. Winged Deer Park. pic.twitter.com/FCfKO16RjM — JC Parks (@JCParksTN) June 27, 2021

Other upcoming performances include the following:

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Parking is free, and concessions are available.

These concerts are sponsored by The News and Neighbor, 101.5 WQUT, Tri-Cities Classic Rock, Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.