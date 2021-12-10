Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to hold annual holiday concert Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual holiday concert this weekend.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan University.

“This concert has all of your holiday favorites as well as some really cool arrangements and really cool pieces that are perfect for an evening out,” said symphony conductor Rob Seebacher.

The concert will also feature the Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, which will play selections from Duke Ellington’s jazzy version of The Nutcracker Suite.

Tickets can be purchased online.